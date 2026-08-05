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Φορ που "σκίζει" τα δίχτυα για ΠΑΟΚ - "Κατέθεσε πρόταση" (ΦΩΤΟ-ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)
Super League | 06/08 - 09:11

Φορ που "σκίζει" τα δίχτυα για ΠΑΟΚ - "Κατέθεσε πρόταση" (ΦΩΤΟ-ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Διανύει τρομερή σεζόν, μετρώντας 15 γκολ σε ισάριθμα π...